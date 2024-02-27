HONOR introduce l’HONOR Pad 9 | caratterizzato da un ricco set di funzionalità

HONOR introduce l’HONOR Pad 9, caratterizzato da un ricco set di funzionalità. (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Il marchio tecnologico HONOR ha ufficializzato oggi il lancio globale dell’HONOR Pad 9, la sua ultima aggiunta alla gamma di tablet Con un impressionante display HONOR FullView da 12,1 pollici, caratterizzato da una risoluzione 2.5K e un tasso di aggiornamento di 120Hz, unito a un avanzato sistema audio a otto altoparlanti, che include la tecnologia di ottimizzazione del suono HONOR Histen, e un potente chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, l’HONOR Pad 9 emerge come un tablet ricco di funzionalità, progettato per offrire un’esperienza utente eccezionale e presentare un design distintivo. HONOR Pad 9: tablet innovativo con display avanzato e audio immersivo Il display coinvolgente da 12,1 pollici del Pad 9, con un notevole rapporto ...
