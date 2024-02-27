“Help Desk Genitorialità” | nasce uno sportello per i dipendenti d’azienda

“Help Desk Genitorialità”, nasce uno sportello per i dipendenti d’azienda (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Una recente ricerca ha evidenziato che quasi un genitore lavoratore su due ha lasciato il lavoro nell’ultimo anno o sta prendendo le dimissioni in seria considerazione Nell’attuale panorama lavorativo la questione del work-life balance rappresenta un nodo cruciale, che rispecchia una crescente consapevolezza sull’importanza di bilanciare gli impegni professionali con la vita personale. Dall’ultimo rapporto realizzato dal Censis, emerge infatti che per il 62,7% degli italiani il lavoro non rappresenta la preoccupazione principale nella vita. E anzi, l’80% dei lavoratori italiani ha espresso il proprio disappunto circa il sacrificio degli interessi personali che il lavoro ha comportato in passato, a discapito del proprio benessere. Una tendenza, questa, che riflette il trend diffuso a livello globale: il fenomeno della Great Resignation, che ha preso piede soprattutto dopo la pandemia, ...
Welfare aziendale, cosa chiedono i dipendenti genitori

