Golf Gotterup vince lo Scottish Open e stacca il pass per il The Open McIlroy 2º a due colpi

È lo statunitense Chris Gotterup, dopo un’ottima ultima giornata di golf, a chiudere in vetta alla classifica dello Scottish Open, torneo disputatosi ancora una volta a North Berwick, in Scozia, sui fairway del The Renaissance. Per il 25enne americano si tratta del primo titolo in carriera sul Dp World Tour ma sul PGA aveva già vinto, più precisamente l’anno scorso, al Myrtle Beach Classic. Grazie al -4 di giornata (-15 sul totale), Gotterup è riuscito a tenere a bada un esuberante Rory McIlroy che dopo 54 buche era il favorito per sollevare l’ambito trofeo che precede di una settimana il The Open Championship. 🔗 Leggi su Oasport.it © Oasport.it - Golf, Gotterup vince lo Scottish Open e stacca il pass per il The Open. McIlroy 2º a due colpi

