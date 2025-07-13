Golf Gotterup vince lo Scottish Open e stacca il pass per il The Open McIlroy 2º a due colpi

Oasport.it | 13 lug 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

È lo statunitense Chris Gotterup, dopo un’ottima ultima giornata di golf, a chiudere in vetta alla classifica dello Scottish Open, torneo disputatosi ancora una volta a North Berwick, in Scozia, sui fairway del The Renaissance. Per il 25enne americano si tratta del primo titolo in carriera sul Dp World Tour ma sul PGA aveva già vinto, più precisamente l’anno scorso, al Myrtle Beach Classic. Grazie al -4 di giornata (-15 sul totale), Gotterup è riuscito a tenere a bada un esuberante Rory McIlroy che dopo 54 buche era il favorito per sollevare l’ambito trofeo che precede di una settimana il The Open Championship. 🔗 Leggi su Oasport.it

golf gotterup vince lo scottish open e stacca il pass per il the open mcilroy 2186 a due colpi

© Oasport.it - Golf, Gotterup vince lo Scottish Open e stacca il pass per il The Open. McIlroy 2º a due colpi

In questa notizia si parla di: open - gotterup - golf - scottish

Golf: Chris Gotterup vola nel secondo giro dello Scottish Open, Laporta rimonta - Una giornata semplicemente straordinaria, quella che Chris Gotterup vive al Renaissance Club nel North Berwick, in Scozia.

Golf: Rory McIlroy aggancia Gotterup in testa allo Scottish Open. Laporta lotta e spera - Allo Scottish Open del Renaissance Club, nel North Berwick, è una gran bella giornata per Rory McIlroy.

Golf, Gotterup vince lo Scottish Open e stacca il pass per il The Open. McIlroy 2º a due colpi; Golf: Rory McIlroy aggancia Gotterup in testa allo Scottish Open. Laporta lotta e spera; Golf: Chris Gotterup vola nel secondo giro dello Scottish Open, Laporta rimonta.

open gotterup golf scottishGenesis Scottish Open 2025 highlights: Chris Gotterup holds off Rory McIlroy for the win - Chris Gotterup won the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Riporta dispatch.com

open gotterup golf scottish2025 Scottish Open leaderboard, grades: Chris Gotterup edges Rory McIlroy for biggest win of young career - From the Jersey Shore to the Scottish Coast, Chris Gotterup has laid claim to the biggest title of his professional golf career. Scrive cbssports.com

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Open Gotterup Golf Scottish