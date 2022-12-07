Invest today in climate resilience to avoid blackouts and rising costs - says Eurelectric (Di mercoledì 7 dicembre 2022) Heat waves, wildfires, floods, and cold spells score new records every year and have a particularly high impact on the electricity value chain. As the climate clock is ticking and Europe's energy independence demands faster electrification, the electricity sector needs stronger Investments in adaptation measures. BRUSSELS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Over the past decade, extreme climate-related events caused over €145 billion in economic losses across the EU. A new report from industry body Eurelectric documents the amplitude and acceleration of extreme weather impacts on the power sector. In July 2021, floods in Belgium and Germany resulted in 200 000 customer outages. During the winter 2021-2022, storms in the UK and Ireland led to over one million households being without power. The latest COP brought the need ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
