TCL Hits Best Global 98-inch TV Market Share (Di venerdì 11 novembre 2022) HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TCL Electronics, one of the dominant players in the Global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, topped the Global 98-inch TV category with the world's largest Market Share from Q1 to Q3 this year. TCL also ranked first in France, Italy, Australia and Pakistan in terms of sales performance for the 98-inch TV Market, granting them the leading position overall so far. *Please click here for high-res image. Under the branding signature to 'Inspire Greatness', TCL continues to provide high-quality products and groundbreaking innovations which play a pivotal role in the lives of consumers, by empowering them to elevate their home viewing experience with cinema-inspired technologies. At IFA 2022, TCL presented the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
