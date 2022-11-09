Densitas Announces Presentations at RSNA, Research Validates intelliMammo™ for Mammography Quality Improvement (Di mercoledì 9 novembre 2022) HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Densitas® Inc., a global provider of A.I. solutions for digital Mammography and breast screening, announced that three Quality Improvement studies will be presented at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting in Chicago. In breast cancer screening, diagnostic confidence and breast cancer detection are predicated on having high Quality images. Prior audits have shown that as many as 50% of mammograms do not meet image Quality standards, 80% of which are due to poor positioning. The three Quality Improvement Report Presentations evaluate the Densitas® intelliMammo™ A.I. tool for Mammography ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
