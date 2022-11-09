Il terzo capitolo di Dragonflight Retaggi è ora disponibileDal 22 al 25 novembre Amazon apre la Black Friday GalleryTerremoto Oggi Marche magnitudo 5.7 : Sciame sismico 20 scosseConsigli per prendersi cura della propria pelle in invernoRivelati nuovi dettagli su Pokémon Scarlatto e Pokémon ViolettoMarvel's Midnight Suns Prequel Short #2 - A New Sun Must RiseBEAT SABER ARRIVA IL MUSIC PACK DI THE WEEKNDNeed for Speed Unbound evento Takeover con A$AP RockyMelatonina : Gli effetti benefici sul sonnoMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2022Ultime Blog

Densitas Announces Presentations at RSNA, Research Validates intelliMammo™ for Mammography Quality Improvement (Di mercoledì 9 novembre 2022) HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Densitas® Inc., a global provider of A.I. solutions for digital Mammography and breast screening, announced that three Quality Improvement studies will be presented at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting in Chicago. In breast cancer screening, diagnostic confidence and breast cancer detection are predicated on having high Quality images. Prior audits have shown that as many as 50% of mammograms do not meet image Quality standards, 80% of which are due to poor positioning. The three Quality Improvement Report Presentations evaluate the Densitas® intelliMammo™ A.I. tool for Mammography ...
