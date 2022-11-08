Puma e Pokémon insieme peruna collezione di scarpe, abbigliamento e ...Hisense e FIFA insieme per FIFA World Cup 2022EA SPORTS - COLONNA SONORA DI FIFA DEGLI ULTIMI 25 ANNIStipendi in rialzo a novembre 2022: ecco le ultime novità per la fine ...I grandi del calcio arrivano su Call of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 10: ...LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO SMART MONITORChi non possiede un'auto di proprietà vive meglio?Mass Effect N7 DayTrust GXT 764 Glide-Flex XXL RGB RecensioneBlack Friday Xiaomi: al via dieci giorni di scontiUltime Blog

House of the Dragon | dove tutto ebbe inizio

House of the Dragon: dove tutto ebbe inizio (Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) La recensione di House of the Dragon, la nuova serie televisiva targata HBO. La prima stagione mozzafiato nell’infuocato prequel de Game of Thrones ( Il Trono di Spade); in un susseguirsi di giochi di potere governati dalla sete di conquista e violenza inaudita TITOLO ORIGINALE: House of the Dragon. GENERE: dramma, fantastico. NAZIONE:Stati Uniti d’America. IDEATORE: Ryan Condal. CAST: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Matthew Needham DURATA: 10 episodi. DISTRIBUZIONE ITALIANA: Sky Atlantic. USCITA: 29 agosto 2022. A distanza di qualche anno dall’ultima (deludente) stagione de Games of Thrones (Il Trono di Spade); ecco fare il suo ingresso a gamba tesa nell’universo HBO, l’attessissimo prequel House of the Dragon. Un ...
Ad Approdo del Re, Viserys Targaryen regna da alcuni anni cercando di mantenere una pace duratura. Ma quando decide che a succedergli dovrà essere sua figlia Rhaenyra, gli equilibri di palazzo inizian ...

House of the Dragon | stagione 1 | recensione

