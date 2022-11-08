House of the Dragon: dove tutto ebbe inizio (Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) La recensione di House of the Dragon, la nuova serie televisiva targata HBO. La prima stagione mozzafiato nell’infuocato prequel de Game of Thrones ( Il Trono di Spade); in un susseguirsi di giochi di potere governati dalla sete di conquista e violenza inaudita TITOLO ORIGINALE: House of the Dragon. GENERE: dramma, fantastico. NAZIONE:Stati Uniti d’America. IDEATORE: Ryan Condal. CAST: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Matthew Needham DURATA: 10 episodi. DISTRIBUZIONE ITALIANA: Sky Atlantic. USCITA: 29 agosto 2022. A distanza di qualche anno dall’ultima (deludente) stagione de Games of Thrones (Il Trono di Spade); ecco fare il suo ingresso a gamba tesa nell’universo HBO, l’attessissimo prequel House of the Dragon. Un ...Leggi su tuttotek
House of the Dragon, cosa aspettarsi dalla seconda stagione Wired Italia
