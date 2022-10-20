BREAK PRO | Info & Card finale Episode 1 | New Noise Difesa Titolo EVE

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) Lee ladel primo Show dellaPro Wrestling, in programma Domenica 23 Ottobre al Largo Venue di Roma:Pro1: NewDomenica 23 Ottobre – RomaLargo Venue – Via Biordo Michelotti 2 Inizio Ore 16.00 –line; Biglietti QUI –Pro Undisputed Champion Tournament – QuartiIvan Blake Vs Flavio AugustoAdriano Vs Dave BlascoFabio Romano Vs Luke AstarothFlowey Queen Vs Karim Brigante–EVE International TitleLaura Di Matteo (c) Vs Emily Ramirez–Pro Wrestling Tag LeagueDestination Everywhere (Connor Mills; Michael Oku) Vs Max Peach; Sebastian De Witt–Triple Treatout Star ...