Guide Sensmart Showcases Its Latest Innovation Clip-on Thermal Imager at ADIHEX 2022

(Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022)

ADIHX, the largest exhibition for hunting, equestrian and heritage preservation in the Middle East and Africa, is in full swing at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Guide Sensmart, the leading Thermal camera manufacturer is marking its appearance in Hall 11 as an excellent producer of high-performance Thermal Imagers. At the 19th edition of the event, Guide Sensmart is showcasing its range of products to hunting enthusiasts. They are Guide TK Gen2 and TD Thermal imaging monoculars, TN Series Thermal Imaging Binoculars, TS and TU Thermal Scopes and the Latest Innovation, TA Gen2 Aquila Series ...
