Huawei Launches Storage Portfolio to Find the Right Technology for the Right Scenario (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) BANGKOK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Focused on helping enterprises unlock the power of their data, Huawei provided a range of Storage products and solutions featuring Scenario-specific technologies for different industries, at Huawei Connect 2022. The vision behind the Storage Portfolio, explained by Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line, is "to build a data-centric, trustworthy Storage foundation for diverse applications" in Scenarios like production and transactions, data analytics, and data protection. Huawei believes data Storage in the digital era faces four major changes: 1. New data applications are continuously created, from conventional databases to distributed database, big ...
Huawei Released the White Paper "Data Storage Power - The Digital Cornerstone of High-Quality Society Development"Today, at Huawei Connect 2022, Huawei officially released its white paper "Data Storage Power - The Digital Cornerstone of High-Quality Society Development". The white paper defines quantitative ...
Huawei Launches Storage Portfolio to Find the Right Technology for the Right ScenarioFocused on helping enterprises unlock the power of their data, Huawei provided a range of storage products and solutions featuring scenario-specific technologies for different industries, at Huawei ...
