Huawei Launches Storage Portfolio to Find the Right Technology for the Right Scenario

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) BANGKOK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/Focused on helping enterprises unlock the power of their data,provided a range ofproducts and solutions featuring-specific technologies for different industries, atConnect 2022. The vision behind the, explained by Dr. Peter Zhou, President ofIT Product Line, is "to build a data-centric, trustworthyfoundation for diverse applications" ins like production and transactions, data analytics, and data protection.believes datain the digital era faces four major changes: 1. New data applications are continuously created, from conventional databases to distributed database, big ...