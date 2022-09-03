WWE: Ronda Rousey non ci sarà a Clash at Castle? (Di sabato 3 settembre 2022) A metà di questa settimana si è avuta notizia che la “Baddest woman on the planet” non sarebbe stata presente al Premium Event di stasera, Clash at the Castle. Secondo quanto dichiarato da Dave Meltzer nell’ultima newsletter del “Wrestling Observer”, inizialmente c’era un programma per Ronda Rousey che la vedeva coinvolta nell’evento, ma che poi la WWE avrebbe cambiato i suoi piani. La rivalità tra la Rousey e Pearce sembra continuare.. Ricordiamo che Ronda Rousey ha subito una sospensione da Adam Pearce in seguito ai suoi atteggiamenti violenti nei confronti del personale WWE. Tuttavia, nella puntata di stanotte di Smackdown, Ronda ha dichiarato che la sua sospensione è stata ridotta in una “libertà vigilata”. Questo ha infastidito non ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di sabato 3 settembre 2022) A metà di questa settimana si è avuta notizia che la “Baddest woman on the planet” non sarebbe stata presente al Premium Event di stasera,at the. Secondo quanto dichiarato da Dave Meltzer nell’ultima newsletter del “Wrestling Observer”, inizialmente c’era un programma perche la vedeva coinvolta nell’evento, ma che poi la WWE avrebbe cambiato i suoi piani. La rivalità tra lae Pearce sembra continuare.. Ricordiamo cheha subito una sospensione da Adam Pearce in seguito ai suoi atteggiamenti violenti nei confronti del personale WWE. Tuttavia, nella puntata di stanotte di Smackdown,ha dichiarato che la sua sospensione è stata ridotta in una “libertà vigilata”. Questo ha infastidito non ...

