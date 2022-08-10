Nippon Express Italia Launches Eco-friendly Delivery Service in Venice Using Hydrogen-powered Boats (Di mercoledì 10 agosto 2022) TOKYO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Nippon Express Italia S.p.A. (hereinafter "NX Italy"), a group company of Nippon Express HOLDINGS, INC., has launched an eco-friendly Delivery Service in Venice, Italy, that uses Hydrogen-powered Boats. Logo:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202208084883/ prw PI1fl anfXMjcN.jpg Photo:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202208084883/ prw PI2fl q5iJy27k.jpg The European Union has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% from 1990 levels no later than 2030, and companies operating within the EU are thus accelerating their decarbonization efforts. To realize its long-term vision of becoming a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Inchiesta Si Cobas - Usb: più di cento le persone indagateGli episodi contestati anche a loro - si evince dalle carte - vanno dal 2016 al 2021 e riferiscono a picchetti e blocchi a Gls, Amazon, Nippon Express, Sda, Geodis, Leroy Merlin (Castelsangiovanni), ...
La discussa inchiesta sui sindacalisti della logistica a Piacenza... GLS, Traconf, Nippon Express, Leroy Merlin, Xpo Logistics e Amazon. Le manifestazioni non autorizzate, secondo la procura, sarebbero servite a inasprire il conflitto con le aziende e la competizione ... «Lavoratori come pedine e mandati allo sbaraglio a compiere reati: tra Cobas e Usb una bieca lotta di potere» IlPiacenza
