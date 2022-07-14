Taito Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey conto alla rovescia per il ...TOWER OF FANTASY nuovo Battle TrailerWay of the Hunter | Steyr Arms TrailerBayonetta 3 data di lancioTHE DIVISION RESURGENCE MOSTRA IL PRIMO VIDEO DI GAMEPLAYFino a 108 lingue in tasca con il nuovo Vasco Translator V4, ora ...FarmCon 22: Il programma dell'evento community dell'annoAuto contro un cinghiale : Marisa Verdirose muore sotto gli occhi del ...Eugenio Scalfari : E' morto il fondatore di RepubblicaVincent Van Gogh : il suo autoritratto trovato dietro un altro dipintoUltime Blog

Animated Icon Betty Boop' s NFT Launch of ' Boop & Frens' Marks Her First Step Into the Metaverse

Animated Icon
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
New NFT Collection Will Mark the Beloved Character's Debut Into the Digital Art World LOS ANGELES, July ...

zazoom
Commenta
Animated Icon Betty Boop's NFT Launch of 'Boop & Frens' Marks Her First Step Into the Metaverse (Di giovedì 14 luglio 2022) New NFT Collection Will Mark the Beloved Character's Debut Into the Digital Art World LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Betty Boop fans unite as one of the most popular characters in entertainment history Boop-oop-a-Doop's Into the Metaverse.  Fleischer Studios, Inc., owners of the classic character, leading brand licensing agency Global Icons, LLC, and XLABEL the Web3 brand consultancy have teamed up to Launch 'Boop &; Frens,' an exclusive NFT collection focused on bringing together Betty Boop's worldwide fan community. The collection is a tribute to the character who has long been a ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
I film Disney e Marvel che usciranno al cinema nella seconda metà del 2022  Fumettologica

Animated Icon Betty Boop's NFT Launch of 'Boop & Frens' Marks Her First Step Into the Metaverse

New NFT Collection Will Mark the Beloved Character's Debut into the Digital Art World LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betty Boop fans ...

Kevin Hart Says Will Smith Is Apologetic, 'In a Better Place,' After Oscars Slap (Exclusive)

It's been nearly four months since the 2022 Oscars and the slap heard 'round the world. Now, Kevin Hart, a close friend to Will Smith, is opening up about how the movie star is doing and how his life ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Animated Icon
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Animated Icon Animated Icon Betty Boop Launch