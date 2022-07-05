Thor: Love And Thunder vuole dirci cose serie cercando di essere il meno serio possibile (Di martedì 5 luglio 2022) Ancora più demenziale del precedente il quarto film di Thor vuole anche essere l'episodio Marvel con più cuore (ma non ci riesce del tutto)Leggi su wired
Pubblicità
DrApocalypse : Thor: Love and Thunder, la recensione. Il più pazzo, queer e divertente film Marvel di sempre… - gayit : Thor: Love and Thunder, la recensione. Il più pazzo, queer e divertente film #Marvel di sempre… - CinemApp_Cinema : Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi affina la ricetta e dirige un film comico e super-pop, con più cuore del precedente… - IGNitalia : Nonostante le apparenze #ThorLoveAndThunder non è la versione extralarge di Ragnarok, ma semmai un passo avanti per… - badtasteit : La nostra recensione di #ThorLoveAndThunder, il nuovo film di #TaikaWaititi con #ChrisHemsworth e #NataliePortman,… -
Thor: Love and Thunder, recensione: quando l'amore non ti fulminaThor Love and Thunder, contro gli Dei per amore A proposito di combattere per le persone che ami: forse uno degli aspetti più coinvolgenti di Thor: Love and Thunder, è proprio il suo antagonista, ...
Thor: Love and Thunder, il look di Gorr cambiato per evitare paragoni con VoldemortIn Thor: Love and Thunder , il Marvel Movie di Taika Waititi da domani nei cinema dello stivale, potremo fare la conoscenza con un nuovo villain, Gorr , interpretato da Christian Bale . Prima dell'uscita ...
- Dove è stato girato Thor: Love and Thunder. Le location del nuovo film della Marvel Stile e Trend Fanpage
- Thor Love and Thunder: dopo le polemiche i fan adesso stanno esaltando 'Bro Thor' Everyeye Cinema
- Thor: Love & Thunder, la recensione: Nel nome di Taika Waititi Movieplayer.it
- Thor: Love and Thunder, pubblicato un nuovo trailer della pellicola Sky Tg24
- Thor: Love and Thunder- trapela online la scena post credit, i fan furiosi "attenti agli spoiler!" Comics Universe
Movie review: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' misses mighty opportunity"Thor: Love and Thunder" is not the worst "Thor" movie, but it squanders more potential than the lesser entries.
Thor: Love and Thunder, review: Woefully unfunny with mealy-mouthed hints at queernessIn Chris Hemsworth’s fourth outing as the comically heroic Thor, the God of Thunder, the hunk is beleaguered on all sides: he’s out of shape, he’s being hunted by a slavering, frightening ...
Thor LoveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Thor Love