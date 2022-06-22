Industry Veteran Joins Cordoba Music Group as European Sales Manager (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) - SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Cordoba Music Group, which includes highly-respected and iconic brands such as Cordoba Guitars and Guild Guitars, is excited to announce that long-time Industry Veteran, Heiko Starke, has accepted the position of Sales Manager for its European direct operations. This territory includes Germany, Austria, Benelux, and Spain. Effective immediately, Heiko will be taking over all Sales related operations from current European Business Manager Ralf Benninghaus-Fliedner, who will continue to work with CMG management in areas of strategy and brand development. Heiko Starke comes to CMG with over 28 years of experience in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
