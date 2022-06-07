“Uncoupled”, su Netflix la serie con Neil Patrick Harris: tutto quello che c’è da sapere (Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) “Uncoupled”: la serie con Neil Patrick Harris uscirà a breve su Netflix. Dopo “Emily in Paris”, che tornerà presto in una seconda stagione, Darren Star (creatore di “Sex & the City” e “Younger”) porta avanti la propria collaborazione con la celebre piattaforma streaming dedicandosi a questa nuova comedy. Quest’ultimo ha lavorato al progetto assieme a Jeffrey Richman, storico produttore esecutivo di “Modern Family”. Ecco tutto ciò che c’è da sapere su quando esce, sulla trama, sul cast e sugli episodi.
