Just Beyond | Una serie antologica per adolescenti

Just Beyond
Just Beyond è una serie antologica horror comedy distribuita da Disney +. È tratta, dalle graphic novel ...

Just Beyond: Una serie antologica per adolescenti (Di venerdì 6 maggio 2022) Just Beyond è una serie antologica horror comedy distribuita da Disney +. È tratta, dalle graphic novel di R.L Stine, il padre di Piccoli Brividi. Essendo una trasposizione di alcune delle opere di Stine, si può subito intuire tono e target di questi episodi. Non è infatti materiale adatto per i fan dell’orrore più estremo e raffinato. Le puntate sono pensate per un pubblico di giovanissimi, quindi tutto è fortemente edulcorato. Essendo una serie antologica c’è varietà nella qualità degli episodi. Si passa da atmosfere tipicamente horror, al grottesco, fino a giungere a toni camp tendenti al pacchiano. Tutti gli episodi sono incentrati su personaggi adolescenti, e trattano temi come la crescita, l’accettazione di se, la diversità. Just ...
