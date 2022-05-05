“Songs from the Cave” la mostra dell’artista tedesco Benedikt Hipp a Milano (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) La Galleria Poggiali presenta la mostra “Songs from the Cave” in collaborazione con l’artista tedesco Benedikt Hipp dal 5 maggio al 4 giugno Benedikt Hipp, Daylight, 176 x 135, 2021, Oil on MDF. Courtesy the artist.jpgMilano – Occhi, mani, braccia, piedi, forme organiche in continuo mutamento, isolati oppure sovrapposti uno sull’altro e in grado di plasmarsi con lo spazio circostante. La Galleria Poggiali, nella sua sede di Milano, dal 5 maggio al 4 giugno 2022, presenta la mostra “Songs from the Cave” che segna la sua prima collaborazione con l’artista tedesco Benedikt Hipp (1977, ... Leggi su lopinionista (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) La Galleria Poggiali presenta lathe” in collaborazione con l’artistadal 5 maggio al 4 giugno, Daylight, 176 x 135, 2021, Oil on MDF. Courtesy the artist.jpg– Occhi, mani, braccia, piedi, forme organiche in continuo mutamento, isolati oppure sovrapposti uno sull’altro e in grado di plasmarsi con lo spazio circostante. La Galleria Poggiali, nella sua sede di, dal 5 maggio al 4 giugno 2022, presenta lathe” che segna la sua prima collaborazione con l’artista(1977, ...

Advertising

FabioSantilli : RT @MaxBernardini: Mi ero distratto, a dicembre è arrivato da ?@stacey_kent? questo bellissimo disco in duo con ?@arthirahara?. Musica di c… - D___MF : RT @tenorkaufmann: It includes opera hits such as “Nessun dorma” (heard in this video) from Puccini’s “Turandot,” “La donna è mobile” from… - ChristineCerl : RT @tenorkaufmann: It includes opera hits such as “Nessun dorma” (heard in this video) from Puccini’s “Turandot,” “La donna è mobile” from… - Moonbootica : RT @tenorkaufmann: It includes opera hits such as “Nessun dorma” (heard in this video) from Puccini’s “Turandot,” “La donna è mobile” from… -