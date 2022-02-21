Does Sister Wives’ Kody Regret His Split From Christine? Tell-All Bombshells (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) Putting it all out there! Kody Brown and Christine Brown didn’t mince words while discussing their relationship during the third part of the Sister Wives: One on One Tell-all special on Sunday, February 20. The estranged couple’s ups and downs were the main focus of Sunday’s episode, which aired several months after Christine, 49, announced her Split From Kody, 53, in November 2021. The pair were spiritually married for more than 25 years. “It’s not just a marriage I’m leaving. It’s a whole family. And it’s Sister Wives,” Christine told Tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan on Sunday. “And what Does that do to us? I don’t know.” The Utah native — who shares son Paedon, 23, and daughters ...Leggi su cityroma
