TEHTRIS announces its expansion in Europe (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) After raising €20 million in Series A funding - a record in the cybersecurity field - the French scale-up aims to become the first cybersecurity unicorn in Europe PARIS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TEHTRIS, global leader in the automatic neutralisation of cyberthreats and publisher of the leading European platform, XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), is going to open subsidiaries in Spain and Germany this year and has new European partnerships, already active in Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg. TEHTRIS will have recruited 160 people in 2021 and posted double-digit revenue growth after raising a record €20 million Series A funding in 2020. In 2022, TEHTRIS would like to recruit 200 people to support European businesses and administrations in their technological
