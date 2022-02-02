TEHTRIS announces its expansion in Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) After raising €20 million in Series A funding - a record in the cybersecurity field - the French scale-up aims to become the first cybersecurity unicorn inPARIS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/, global leader in the automatic neutralisation of cyberthreats and publisher of the leadingan platform, XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), is going to open subsidiaries in Spain and Germany this year and has newan partnerships, already active in Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg.will have recruited 160 people in 2021 and posted double-digit revenue growth after raising a record €20 million Series A funding in 2020. In 2022,would like to recruit 200 people to supportan businesses and administrations in their technological ...