AEW Dark 01.02.2022 – Episodio 128 (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) Ben ritrovati cari amici di Zona Wrestling con i risultati di Dark. Questa settimana la All Elite Wrestling ci presenta un po’ di cavalli di ritorno, utili per tentare di avere qualche +1 utile per la scalata del ranking. Vediamo assieme quali sono stati i match e ovviamente i risultati! Risultati Dark: Anthony Ogogo batte Marcus Kross Penelope Ford batte Angelica Risk QT Marshall batte Toa Liona 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) (w/Daniel Garcia) battono ISH and Kidd Bandit Lance Archer batte Jordan Costa Marina Shafir batte Reka Tehaka The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) battono Cameron Stewart and Dante Casanova Tony Nese batte Zack Clayton Kiera Hogan batte Mazzerati Dark Order (10 and Alan Angels) battono Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash Dante Martin and Matt Sydal battono Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Wrestling AEW, il trionfo di Sammy Guevara nel nome di Brodie Lee...alla memoria del grande e indimenticato leader del Dark Order , ex campione TNT, che a quel titolo aveva legato i momenti più grandiosi della sua, purtroppo breve, ma indelebile esperienza in AEW. ...
