Kognitiv Corporation promotes Jisun Hahn to EVP and Chief Global Solutions Officer

(Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) Executive will play a critical role bridging the needs ofclients and innovative capabilities of's collaborative commerce platform TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/, aleader in the rapidly expanding market for collaborative commerce, announces the promotion ofto EVP andeffective immediately.is a trusted loyalty leader with over 20 years of experience in designing innovative consumer experiences and negotiating long term partnerships for largeorganizations such as LoyaltyOne and Fintech leaders such as Flexiti. In taking on the role of EVP and ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Kognitiv Corporation

Seasoned executive brings Commercial focus to accelerate aggressive global growth TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -, a global leader in the rapidly expanding market for collaborative commerce, announces the promotion of Peter Menges to the role of EVP and Chief Commercial Officer effective ...Executive brings deep partnership pedigree to collaborative commerce provider. TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - -, a global leader in the rapidly expanding market for collaborative commerce, announces the appointment of Al Montalvo as EVP of Global Business Development effective immediately. ...Kognitiv Corporation, a global leader in the rapidly expanding market for collaborative commerce, announces the promotion of Peter Menges to the role of EVP and Chief Commercial Officer effective imme ...