Kognitiv Corporation promotes Jisun Hahn to EVP and Chief Global Solutions Officer (Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) Executive will play a critical role bridging the needs of Global clients and innovative capabilities of Kognitiv's collaborative commerce platform TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Kognitiv Corporation, a Global leader in the rapidly expanding market for collaborative commerce, announces the promotion of Jisun Hahn to EVP and Chief Global Solutions Officer effective immediately. Jisun is a trusted loyalty leader with over 20 years of experience in designing innovative consumer experiences and negotiating long term partnerships for large Global organizations such as LoyaltyOne and Fintech leaders such as Flexiti. In taking on the role of EVP and
