‘Spider-Man | No Way Home’ Continues Box Office Domination | Crosses $600 Million in North America

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) Another weekend, another chance for Sony’s superhero adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to flex its boxdominance. The comic book sequel, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s favorite neighborhood web-slinger, towered over domestic boxcharts for the third weekend in a row. “No Way Home” captured $52.7over the New Year’s holiday frame, L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.