‘High Life’ Director Claire Denis Talks in Panama About Shooting ‘The Stars at Noon’

In Panama to shoot “The Stars at Noon,” French auteur Claire Denis (“Beau Travail,” “High Life”) spoke ...

‘High Life’ Director Claire Denis Talks in Panama About Shooting ‘The Stars at Noon’ (Di domenica 5 dicembre 2021) In Panama to shoot “The Stars at Noon,” French auteur Claire Denis (“Beau Travail,” “High Life”) spoke at an IFF Panama fest panel About Shooting the film in Panama and her hallmark “instinctive” filmmaking. With her were her two male actors, lead Joe Alwyn (“The Favorite”) and rising Panamanian thesp and former wrestler Nick Romano L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
