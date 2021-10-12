DarwinHealth Announces Scientific Collaboration with Prelude Therapeutics to Develop Novel Biomarkers for Multiple Oncology Candidates (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
DarwinHealth, Inc. today announced a Scientific research Collaboration employing its Biomarker Enrichment Strategies for Trials (BEST platform) to elucidate Novel Biomarkers to guide translational trajectories for Multiple Oncology molecules being Developed by Prelude Therapeutics. Under the Collaboration, DarwinHealth will use its proprietary, quantitative, systems biology-based algorithms, CLIA-approved technologies, and validated approaches focused on Master Regulator (MR) proteins and tumor checkpoints to identify Novel protein-based Biomarkers that will add significant precision to patient cohort selection
