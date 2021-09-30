22 - year - old stabbed to death in fight near Milan (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) ROME, SEP 30 - A 22 - year - old man died overnight after being stabbed in a fight involving several young people at Pessano con Bornago, a town near Milan, Carabinieri police said on Thursday. The ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
22 - year - old stabbed to death in fight near MilanROME, SEP 30 - A 22 - year - old man died overnight after being stabbed in a fight involving several young people at Pessano con Bornago, a town near Milan, Carabinieri police said on Thursday. The man died after being ...
GP of the Americas, Marquez impatient: 'I arrive at Austin following two good races'Only a mistake in 2019 prevented him from celebrating a seventh consecutive win at COTA, and this year he's not in ideal shape, but he is well on the way to regaining that old feeling with the Honda. ...
Gianni Moscon signs on for two years at Team Astanayear-old individual time trial and one-day race specialist will ride in the colours of the Kazakh team in 2022 and 2023, the Team’s official website reads.«After six years spent in one team, I am goin ...
Besiktas: c’è la firma (con NBA out) di Rondae Hollis-JeffersonRondae Hollis-Jefferson ha firmato con il Besiktas. Il lungo ex NBA ha una clausola per tornare nella lega nell’accordo con il team turco. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has signed with Besiktas in Turkey, h ...
