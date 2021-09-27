AWS Shares New Business Momentum Milestones and Announces Three New Capabilities for Amazon Connect (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) 'Today's Three features build on this powerful foundation to make it even simpler for contact centers to provide a superior customer service. Now, Businesses can give agents the ability find answers ...Leggi su 01net
AWS Shares New Business Momentum Milestones and Announces Three New Capabilities for Amazon ConnectThat explains why tens of thousands of AWS customers choose Amazon Connect to provide superior customer service at lower cost. Decades ago, Amazon built the world's most scalable, functional, and ...
Evolv Technology Makes Security Smarter and More Proactive to Safely Reopen Venues
VMware Cloud on AWS si rafforza in ItaliaVMware Cloud on AWS si espande in Italia con l'approdo nella region Aws di Milano. COn questa, sono bbben 18 le region attive in tutta europa ...
