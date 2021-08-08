Val Kilmer’s Kids Jack and Mercedes Give Update on Their Dad’s Health | ‘He’s Doing Really Well’

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 8 agosto 2021) “Val,” the new Amazon doc about the life of actor Val Kilmer, premiered on Wednesday night at the DGA in West Hollywood. Co-directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo assembled the film from footage that Kilmer shot over several decades. “This is over 50 years in the making,” Val’s sontold Variety. Daughtersaid L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.