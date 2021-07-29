Katherine Alexakis Appointed to Chief Financial Officer of euNetworks

PlayStation 5 supera 10 milioni di unità vendute Back 4 Blood: nuovo trailer mostra l'azione co-op e PvPKnockout City: Disponibile la Stagione 2 Zuffa al CinemaLa Famiglia Addams: Caos in Casa nuovo trailer di giocoMario Draghi , Nuovo Cdm : scuola e i trasporti pubblici col Green ...Samsung presenta Odyssey Neo G9, il nuovo monitor gaming curvoASUS annuncia in Italia del monitor ProArt PA32UCG-KMass Effect Legendary Edition - Il tuo Shepard, le tue scelteRed Dead Online: perlustra Annesburg in cerca del gioiello dell'EstDariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ per PS4 e Switch disponibile oggi Ultime Blog

LONDON-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #CFO -euNetworks Group Limited ('euNetworks'), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Katherine Alexakis to the leadership team, taking up the role of Chief Financial Officer. This appointment is effective 6 September 2021, at which time Katherine will also join the Board of Directors ...

euNetworks Group Limited (“euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Katherine Alexakis to the leadership team, taking up the role of Chief ...
