The Untold Story Releases Zhang Liming' s Short Documentary on An Electrician' s Innovation Dream

BEIJING, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhang Liming has held the field Electrician for over 30 years. ...

The Untold Story Releases Zhang Liming's Short Documentary on An Electrician's Innovation Dream

Zhang Liming has held the field Electrician for over 30 years. As an employee of the State Grid Tianjin branch's Binhai subsidiary, Zhang has been granted several titles for his work, including Role Model of the Times and National Morale Model. While he is proud of his blue-collar work, Zhang has also concentrated on introducing technological Innovations. Zhang has developed four generations of live wire robots to improve the efficiency and safety of live wire working conditions. Zhang said the robots have the ...
The Untold Story Releases a Short Documentary on the Master of Peking Opera Meng Guanglu

The Untold Story Releases Zhang Liming's Short Documentary on An Electrician's Innovation Dream

This short documentary was produced by The Untold Story, and it mainly told the innovation story of Zhang Liming. In this video, the audience could know how an ordinary blue - collar worker become a ...
The Untold Story Releases Zhang Liming's Short Documentary on An Electrician's Innovation Dream

BEIJING, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhang Liming has held the field electrician for over 30 years. As an employee of the State Grid Tianjin ...

