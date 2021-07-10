Les Films Pelleas Readies Female-Driven Slate With New Films By Justine Triet | Danielle Arbid | Katell Quillevere EXCLUSIVE

(Di sabato 10 luglio 2021) Les, the Paris-based production banner behind Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s “Anais in Love” at Cannes’ Critics Week, is powering anew projects byTrier (“Sibyl”),Quillévéré (“Heal the Living”) and(“Suzanne et Osmane”). “Anatomie d’une chute” marks’s follow up to “Sibyl,” which competed at Cannes in 2019. Lesis producing the movie ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Les Films

QUOTIDIANO NAZIONALE

Spread the lovePelleas, the Paris - based production banner behind Charline Bourgeois - Tacquet's "Anais in Love" at Cannes' Critics Week, is powering a female - driven slate with new projects by Justine ...Bowing in Directors' Fortnight, Vincent Cardona's "Magnetiques" is a French - German coming - ... Among the producers is Berlin - and Paris - based Laïdak. Intl. Critics' Week presents ...Les Rencontres d’Arles 2021: ecco cosa vedere al festival di fotografia quest'anno. Il tema ruota attorno alla resistenza.CANNES – Lingui, les liens sacrés” (“Lingui, I legami sacri”) racconta di Amina (Achouackh Abakar), una madre preoccupata di vedere che sua figlia quindicenne (Rihane Khalil Alio), ha tagliato i cont ...