Les Films Pelleas Readies Female-Driven Slate With New Films By Justine Triet, Danielle Arbid, Katell Quillevere (EXCLUSIVE) (Di sabato 10 luglio 2021) Les Films Pelleas, the Paris-based production banner behind Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s “Anais in Love” at Cannes’ Critics Week, is powering a Female-Driven Slate With new projects by Justine Trier (“Sibyl”), Katell Quillévéré (“Heal the Living”) and Danielle Arbid (“Suzanne et Osmane”). “Anatomie d’une chute” marks Triet’s follow up to “Sibyl,” which competed at Cannes in 2019. Les Films Pelleas is producing the movie ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Les Films
Les Films Pelleas Readies Female - Driven Slate With New Films By Justine Triet, Danielle Arbid, Katell Quillevere (EXCLUSIVE)Spread the love Les Films Pelleas, the Paris - based production banner behind Charline Bourgeois - Tacquet's "Anais in Love" at Cannes' Critics Week, is powering a female - driven slate with new projects by Justine ...
German Co - Productions Make Big Showing in CannesBowing in Directors' Fortnight, Vincent Cardona's "Les Magnetiques" is a French - German coming - ... Among the producers is Berlin - and Paris - based Laïdak Films. Intl. Critics' Week presents ...
'The Father', esce al cinema il film vincitore di 2 Oscar QUOTIDIANO NAZIONALE
Les Rencontres d’Arles 2021: sarà l’estate delle luccioleLes Rencontres d’Arles 2021: ecco cosa vedere al festival di fotografia quest'anno. Il tema ruota attorno alla resistenza.
Cannes 74. “Lingui, les lien sacrés”, donne coraggiose in CiadCANNES – Lingui, les liens sacrés” (“Lingui, I legami sacri”) racconta di Amina (Achouackh Abakar), una madre preoccupata di vedere che sua figlia quindicenne (Rihane Khalil Alio), ha tagliato i cont ...
Les FilmsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Les Films