Taron Egerton sostituisce Robert Pattinson in The Stars at Noon di Claire Denis

Robert Pattinson costretto a rinunciare a recitare in The Stars at Noon di Claire Denis per via del ...

Taron Egerton sostituisce Robert Pattinson in The Stars at Noon di Claire Denis (Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) Robert Pattinson costretto a rinunciare a recitare in The Stars at Noon di Claire Denis per via del ritardi di produzione, al suo posto arriva Taron Egerton. Taron Egerton prenderà il posto di Robert Pattinson in The Stars at Noon, nuovo film della regista francese Claire Denis. Dopo High Life, Pattinson avrebbe dovuto tornare a essere diretto dalla Denis, ma è stato costretto a rinunciare ...
Taron Egerton prenderà il posto di Robert Pattinson in The Stars at Noon , nuovo film della regista francese Claire Denis . Dopo High Life, Pattinson avrebbe dovuto tornare a essere diretto dalla ...

Al suo posto ci sarà Taron Egerton , attore che nel 2020 ha ricevuto il plauso della critica per la sua interpretazione di Elton John nel film  Rocketman , per cui si è aggiudicato il Golden Globe ...
Sarà Taron Egerton il protagonista di Stars at Noon, il prossimo thriller romantico della regista Claire Denis.
