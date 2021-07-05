Box Office: ‘F9’ Reigns Over July 4th Weekend as ‘Boss Baby 2,’ ‘Zola’ Start Strong (Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021) UPDATED: It won’t be a <Strong>WeekendStrong> for the record books, but this year’s <Strong>JulyStrong> 4th holiday box <Strong>OfficeStrong> haul is a marked improvement on the 2020 edition. The box <Strong>OfficeStrong> boost is thanks to a trio of new movies — the kid-friendly “The Boss <Strong>BabyStrong>: Family Business,” the gruesome thriller “The Forever Purge,” and the satirical comedy “Zola” — each appealing to vastly different moviegoing audiences. Also propping up domestic grosses is several ...Leggi su cityroma
Box Office USA: Fast & Furious 9 domina il weekend del 4 luglioVin Diesel in cima al Box Office nel weekend più importante d'America Non sarà un fine settimana da record, ma l'incasso al Box Office USA del weekend del 4 luglio (il Giorno dell'Indipendenza) di quest'anno è un netto ...
Box Office Italia: A Quiet Place II mantiene la prima posizione, segue EvangelionIl sequel horror A Quiet Place II continua a dominare il Box Office A Quiet Place II , il film diretto da John Krasinski e con protagonista la moglie Emily Blunt, rimane in vetta al Box Office italiano con 314.633 e 45.758 presenze in sala (l'incasso ...
Halloween Kills trailer serie Fondazione Fast & Furious 9 box office recordIl trailer di Halloween Kills conferma, come prevedibile data la natura del personaggio, che Michael è riuscito a sopravvivere all’incendio causato da Laurie Strode. Cinema News: Halloween Kills si mo ...
Il risultato economico di Fast & Furious 9 e A Quiet Place II è un messaggio chiaro: la pazienza ripagaDa loro è arrivato quasi l’8% degli incassi di Fast & Furious 9 al debutto. Tra questi figurano A Quiet Place II , che ha performato bene tra successo critico e incassi al botteghino, ma soprattutto F ...
