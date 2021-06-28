Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Westinghouse Expands its European Footprint with New Ultra-Modern Workshop in France

As a pioneer and world leader in services to the nuclear industry, Westinghouse is investing in the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Westinghouse Expands its European Footprint with New Ultra-Modern Workshop in France (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) As a pioneer and world leader in services to the nuclear industry, Westinghouse is investing in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region with a new Welding & Mechanics Solutions (WMS) center to design and develop innovative solutions for its energy customers in Europe. ORSAY, France, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On the 4th edition of the Choose France Summit held in Versailles, Westinghouse announces the creation of its Welding & Mechanics Solutions (WMS) center. Based in Chaponnay, near Lyon, this Ultra-Modern Workshop is designed to provide the best ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Westinghouse Expands

Westinghouse Completes Acquisition of Laveer Engineering

The acquisition expands Westinghouse's global CANDU capabilities CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Westinghouse Electric Company completed the acquisition of Laveer Engineering, a Canadian - ...

Westinghouse Completes Acquisition of Laveer Engineering

The acquisition expands Westinghouse's global CANDU capabilities CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Westinghouse Electric Company completed the acquisition of Laveer Engineering, a Canadian - ...
La centrale nucleare Westinghouse AP1000® potrà caricare il combustibile  ANSA.it
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Westinghouse Expands
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Westinghouse Expands Westinghouse Expands European Footprint with