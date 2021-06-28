Westinghouse Expands its European Footprint with New Ultra-Modern Workshop in France

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) As a pioneer and world leader in services to the nuclear industry,is investing in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regiona new Welding & Mechanics Solutions (WMS) center to design and develop innovative solutions for its energy customers in Europe. ORSAY,, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/On the 4th edition of the ChooseSummit held in Versailles,announces the creation of its Welding & Mechanics Solutions (WMS) center. Based in Chaponnay, near Lyon, thisis designed to provide the best ...