Hong Kong government endorses INDICAIDR in visitation resumption arrangements

Hong Kong government endorses INDICAID(R) in visitation resumption arrangements (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) - Hong Kong, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) INDICAID®, developed by Hong Kong biotechnology start-up PHASE Scientific International Limited (PHASE), has been named by the government as one of the designated rapid tests when care homes resume visitation on Monday. The endorsement came after the Food and Health Bureau's satisfactory audit of INDICAID's community dual-track pilot results. On 30 April 2021, the Social Welfare Department announced the conditional resumption of visits to residential care homes for the elderly and residential care homes for persons with disabilities and designated INDICAID® as one of the three (the other two are Roche Diagnostics and Abbott Laboratories), and the only locally developed, COVID-19 RAT to be used ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Internazionale : Immaginate che Radio France o la Rai decidano di cancellare una parte dei loro archivi, o che eliminino dall'archiv… - Radicali : Joshua Wong condannato ad altri 10 mesi di carcere per aver partecipato alla veglia del 4 giugno 2020 per la commem… - Agenzia_Ansa : Joshua Wong è stato condannato a 10 mesi di reclusione per la partecipazione alla veglia del 4 giugno 2020 in ricor… - speakmelasagna : @Corriere Come in Ucraina? Come Hong Kong? Come in Egitto? Come in Libia? La guerra non succederà mai. Faranno qual… - Ascensione_xxy9 : @ngiocoli @Quasimo04045105 @AndreyGromm @ellygatta81 @Nala80522 @RobertoBurioni Le più gravi epidemie da virus resp… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hong Kong
Shanghai e Shenzhen in crescita. Crolla invece il Nikkei 225Male invece Hong Kong: l'Hang Seng perde infatti circa l'1,70% (fa anche peggio l'Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, sottoindice di riferimento nell'ex colonia britannica per la Corporate China, in ...
Borse, soffre il tech ma brillano banche e materie primeMa anche un altro listino zeppo di società dell'alta tecnologia, come l'Hang Seng di Hong Kong, è in forte calo: - 2,2%. Ribassi meno pesanti per il CSI 300 dei listini di Shanghai e Shenzen ( - 0,3%)...
Borsa: Hong Kong positiva, apre a +0,58% - Ultima Ora Agenzia ANSA
Informazione e influenza cinese, se l’Italia ha gli occhi bendatiC’è un sistema che definisce continuamente, piccolo passo dopo piccolo passo, la percezione della Cina. Mentre i professori, i ricercatori e i giornalisti nostrani pensano di essere immuni da tale inf ...
Borse, soffre il tech ma brillano banche e materie primeBorse a due velocità ieri sui mercati: in Usa e Cina affiora la sindrome inflazione, alimentata anche dal boom dei prezzi delle materie prime, mentre la crescita della fiducia e il risveglio delle ban ...
