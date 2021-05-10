World eSports League (WSL) Unveils Plan to Become an International Sensation (Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On May 10, World eSports League (WSL), a brand-new global eSports event hosted by Technoblood eSports (TB eSports) unveiled its first Plan for the event. According to WSL organizing committee (WSLOC), currently, about 40 countries have expressed their intention to participate in. The application deadline is May 14, 2021. WSLOC also announced its game titles for the first event. Up to now, the WSLOC has revealed game titles, including KRAFTON, Inc.'s PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and Nimble Neuron's Eternal Return: Black Survival. Fighting games and Supercell's Brawl Stars are also highly likely to be added as a new title in this tournament. These are selected in consideration of the diversity of game genre and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On May 10, World eSports League (WSL), a brand-new global eSports event hosted by Technoblood eSports (TB eSports) unveiled its first Plan for the event. According to WSL organizing committee (WSLOC), currently, about 40 countries have expressed their intention to participate in. The application deadline is May 14, 2021. WSLOC also announced its game titles for the first event. Up to now, the WSLOC has revealed game titles, including KRAFTON, Inc.'s PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and Nimble Neuron's Eternal Return: Black Survival. Fighting games and Supercell's Brawl Stars are also highly likely to be added as a new title in this tournament. These are selected in consideration of the diversity of game genre and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
NoviyeModel : RT @TGMesports: Il percorso verso @Tokyo2020 si arricchisce del ritorno delle @IntelGaming World Open - TGMesports : Il percorso verso @Tokyo2020 si arricchisce del ritorno delle @IntelGaming World Open - NoviyeModel : RT @TGMesports: Puntata di LoL World 2021 dedicata alle fasi finali delle @EUMasters Spring 2021 - TGMesports : Puntata di LoL World 2021 dedicata alle fasi finali delle @EUMasters Spring 2021 -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : World eSports
Fifa 21, secondo posto Guarnieri nel quinto Europe Qualifier! Anche il Bologna in tra i migliori sei... in attesa di scoprire maggiori dettagli sulla FIFAe World Cup. Sono stati due i player italiani a prendere parte all'evento, entrambi su PlayStation: Giorgio 'OranGeorge' Salemi del Bologna Esports ...
Il report IIDEA sul mondo dei videogiochi e degli esportsPro2Be Esports e i suoi club partner si qualificano alle finali della FIFAe Club World Cup 2021. AC Monza e Genoa CFC sono rientrati tra i migliori 8 team esports in Europa e come le uniche società ...
Esports, parte il torneo Roland-Garros eSeries su Tennis World Tour 2 GQ Italia
Ferrari è lieta di annunciare l’apertura delle iscrizioni della nuova stagione del campionato ‘Ferrari Esports Series 2021’, che prenFenomenali poteri cosmici in un minuscolo spazio vitale Come abbiamo visto, anche recentemente, gli appassionati di ingegneria elettronica videoludica spesso si dilettano nel creare le proprie retroco ...
Opportunità per le aziende negli Esports: gli appassionati sono molto più favorevoli alla pubblicità rispetto ai fan degli sport tradizionaliPer la prima volta in Italia, l’Osservatorio Italiano Esports (OIES) ha fornito i dati sulla potenzialità del mercato esportivo per i brand in termini di business. Secondo la ricerca realizzata da You ...
World eSportsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : World eSports