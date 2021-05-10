World eSports League WSL Unveils Plan to Become an International Sensation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/On May 10,(WSL), a brand-new globalevent hosted by Technoblood(TB) unveiled its firstfor the event. According to WSL organizing committee (WSLOC), currently, about 40 countries have expressed their intention to participate in. The application deadline is May 14, 2021. WSLOC also announced its game titles for the first event. Up to now, the WSLOC has revealed game titles, including KRAFTON, Inc.'s PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and Nimble Neuron's Eternal Return: Black Survival. Fighting games and Supercell's Brawl Stars are also highly likely to be added as a new title in this tournament. These are selected in consideration of the diversity of game genre and ...