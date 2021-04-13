In Italia 184 mila dosi Johnson e Johnson : Vaccino sospeso negli ...Maiden & Spell è ora disponibile per Nintendo SwitchChiesta la massima pena per Igor il Russo : ha agito a sangue freddo!Commissario Figliuolo a De Luca : Vaccinazioni uniformi ovunqueCovid-19, 9.789 nuovi casi e 358 vittime : In arrivo 4,2 mln dosi tra ...D-Link vince il prestigioso Red Dot AwardsHotel Transylvania 4: se non potete aspettare ecco il corto gratuito!Studio e conoscenza di lingue straniere: a che livello è l’Italia nel ...Warzone: allerta Protocollo di ContenimentoRivarolo Canavese : Quattro omicidi e un tentativo di suicidio

Yadea Global Press Conference Scheduled for April 15; Plans to Announce International Brand Launch

- WUXI, China, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading e-scooter Brand, Yadea Technology Group Co., ...

Yadea Global Press Conference Scheduled for April 15; Plans to Announce International Brand Launch

Leading e-scooter Brand, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. ("Yadea", 01585.HK), will kick off its International Branding campaign with a Global Press Conference Scheduled for April 15. Under the banner of 'Electrify your Life', Yadea's International Brand Launch comes as the company continues to realize the ever-growing importance of popularizing eco-friendly travel solutions. The Conference will feature a number of innovative product and business Announcements that reflect on the theme 'Electrify your Life'. First previewed on Facebook, the poster titled ...
