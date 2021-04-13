Yadea Global Press Conference Scheduled for April 15; Plans to Announce International Brand Launch (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) - WUXI, China, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Leading e-scooter Brand, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. ("Yadea", 01585.HK), will kick off its International Branding campaign with a Global Press Conference Scheduled for April 15. Under the banner of 'Electrify your Life', Yadea's International Brand Launch comes as the company continues to realize the ever-growing importance of popularizing eco-friendly travel solutions. The Conference will feature a number of innovative product and business Announcements that reflect on the theme 'Electrify your Life'. First previewed on Facebook, the poster titled ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
