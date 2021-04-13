Yadea Global Press Conference Scheduled for April 15; Plans to Announce International Brand Launch

(Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) - WUXI, China,13, 2021 /PRNewswire/Leading e-scooterTechnology Group Co., Ltd. ("", 01585.HK), will kick off itsing campaign with afor15. Under the banner of 'Electrify your Life','scomes as the company continues to realize the ever-growing importance of popularizing eco-friendly travel solutions. Thewill feature a number of innovative product and businessments that reflect on the theme 'Electrify your Life'. First previewed on Facebook, the poster titled ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Yadea Global

Genova Gay

... vice president of"As we move forward,will continue to foster new technology and products so that they propel the industry forwards. In doing so, we'll create a newera that is ...These new openings represent another breakthrough in's international electric scooter business, as it powers forward in itsexpansion. "'s successful entry into the Swiss and Latin ...WUXI, China, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. ("Yadea", 01585.HK), leading e-scooter brand, held a new product launch event ...