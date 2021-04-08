Spinnaker Support Announces Full Year 2020 Performance Results (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) DENVER, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Spinnaker Support, the world's highest-rated provider of Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce Support services, today announced Performance highlights for its Full fiscal Year ending December 31, 2020. The continued strong growth of Spinnaker Support's revenue, clients, staffing, and customer satisfaction present solid confirmation of its market appeal and recognition of its award-winning combination of third-party Support and managed services. 2020 Highlights "2020 was another exceptional Year for Spinnaker Support," said Matt Stava, CEO at Spinnaker Support. "We excelled ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Spinnaker Support, the world's highest-rated provider of Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce Support services, today announced Performance highlights for its Full fiscal Year ending December 31, 2020. The continued strong growth of Spinnaker Support's revenue, clients, staffing, and customer satisfaction present solid confirmation of its market appeal and recognition of its award-winning combination of third-party Support and managed services. 2020 Highlights "2020 was another exceptional Year for Spinnaker Support," said Matt Stava, CEO at Spinnaker Support. "We excelled ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
ilcentrotirreno : [Immediapress - il Centro Tirreno] -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Spinnaker SupportPalermo: Leoluca Orlando conferisce cittadinanza onoraria a Riccardo Muti siciliareport.it
Spinnaker SupportSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Spinnaker Support