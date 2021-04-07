Intravacc announces positive preclinical data for its SARS-CoV-2 nose spray vaccine (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) - Intranasal administration of OMV-Spike protected against challenge with SARS-CoV-2 - Intranasal vaccine administration has significant advantages over injectables - OMV technology is a powerful vaccine platform for future pandemics BILTHOVEN, Netherlands, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Intravacc, a global leader in translational research and development of viral and bacterial vaccines, today announced that it has obtained positive preclinical results for its SARS-CoV-2 Outer Membrane Vesicle (OMV) based recombinant Spike protein (rSp) candidate nose spray vaccine. For the preclinical study four groups of mice and four groups of hamsters received two intranasal immunizations on day ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Intravacc, a global leader in translational research and development of viral and bacterial vaccines, today announced that it has obtained positive preclinical results for its SARS-CoV-2 Outer Membrane Vesicle (OMV) based recombinant Spike protein (rSp) candidate nose spray vaccine. For the preclinical study four groups of mice and four groups of hamsters received two intranasal immunizations on day ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Intravacc announces
Intravacc announces positive preclinical data for its SARS-CoV-2 nose spray vaccine- Intranasal administration of OMV-Spike protected against challenge with SARS-CoV-2 - Intranasal vaccine administration has significant advantages over ...
Intravacc announcesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Intravacc announces