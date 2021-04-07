Diablo II Resurrected: l'alfa tecnica è in arrivo questo weekendOggi si torna a Scuola : in classe 5,6 milioni studentiVaccini per dipendenti, firmato l’accordo governo-parti socialiRed Dead Online: Bonus e Ricompense per NaturalistiArriva la stagione 2021 del FIA Certified Gran Turismo ChampionshipE3 2021 solo digitale dal 12 e il 15 giugnoOverwatch: dimezzato il tempo di risposta grazie a NVIDIA ReflexInizia oggi il Mi Fan Festival 2021BRAVIA CORE: intrattenimento cinematografico con le TV Sony BRAVIA XR A maggio TV BRAVIA XR X90J Full Array LED e intelligenza cognitiva

Intravacc announces positive preclinical data for its SARS-CoV-2 nose spray vaccine (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) - Intranasal administration of OMV-Spike protected against challenge with SARS-CoV-2 - Intranasal vaccine administration has significant advantages over injectables - OMV technology is a powerful vaccine platform for future pandemics BILTHOVEN, Netherlands, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Intravacc, a global leader in translational research and development of viral and bacterial vaccines, today announced that it has obtained positive preclinical results for its SARS-CoV-2 Outer Membrane Vesicle (OMV) based recombinant Spike protein (rSp) candidate nose spray vaccine. For the preclinical study four groups of mice and four groups of hamsters received two intranasal immunizations on day ...
