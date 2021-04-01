Greenbacker's First Solar - Plus - Storage Power Facility Enters Commercial Operation, Providing Clean and Continuous Energy in Colorado (Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) ... NY, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company ("GREC"), announced today ... "Rawhide Prairie Solar was our First Solar - Plus - Storage project, and it's incredibly rewarding ...Leggi su padovanews
Greenbacker's First Solar - Plus - Storage Power Facility Enters Commercial Operation, Providing Clean and Continuous Energy in ColoradoGREC is managed by Greenbacker Capital Management ("Greenbacker"), a leading national investment firm in the sustainable infrastructure sector. The facility marks GREC's first 'solar - plus - storage'...
Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC and Community Energy Complete Construction of 10 MWdc Colorado Solar Projects Portfolio... developing many of the first utility - scale wind and then solar projects in the United States. ... Although Greenbacker believes the expectations reflected in such forward - looking statements are ...
