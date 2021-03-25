Wiko presenta Y62 | con schermo e batteria miglioratiXiaomi Mi 10T Lite RecensioneLogitech G: Arrivano le G333 VR e le Logitech G PRO per Oculus Quest 2Vegano? Non rinunciare al ristoranteIl piccolo Matteo positivo al Covid consolato dall'infermiera : la ...Aggredita mentre fa jogging : Marta Novello si è svegliata dal comaSammy Basso, seconda laurea : Adesso è dottore in Biologia MolecolareAmazon Spring Deals: fino a 900 euro di sconto per i laptop MSILuca Traini condannato a 12 anni : Tentò una strage di migrantiWATCH DOGS: LEGION REGALA UN WEEKEND DI PROVA DAL 25 AL 29 MARZO

Atradius anticipates 26% increase in global bankruptcies this year

- Phasing out of aid packages and the normalization of the bankruptcy legislation expected to cause ...

zazoom
Commenta
Atradius anticipates 26% increase in global bankruptcies this year (Di giovedì 25 marzo 2021) - Phasing out of aid packages and the normalization of the bankruptcy legislation expected to cause significant deterioration in global insolvency outlook AMSTERDAM, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Despite the deep recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the expected spike in global bankruptcies did not occur. globally the number of bankruptcies fell by an estimated 14% in 2020 with some of the larger European economies: Spain, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, experiencing declines of 14%, 17%, 40% and 27%. In the Netherlands, bankruptcies decreased by 17% in 2020, compared to the already low level in 2019. Turkey and Ireland were the only two countries examined where bankruptcies increased last ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Atradius anticipates
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Atradius anticipates Atradius anticipates increase global bankruptcies