SINGER® Celebrates 170 Years of Global Innovations (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) LA VERGNE, Tennessee, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
In 1851, before blue jeans or even cola, the world awoke to the clickity-clack of an invention capable of faithfully stitching most any fabric and the SINGER® brand was born. Seventeen decades later, the sewing industry leader remains just as valued today as it honors its 170-year legacy, releasing six new products in early 2021 and now an endearing vintage version for sewing fans everywhere. SINGER® household and industrial sewing machines have had a supportive role throughout world history — from stitching frontier essentials in the 19th century to parachutes and bandages in world conflicts, countless commercial applications, and currently in the mammoth production effort of PPE for the 2020-21 Global pandemic. The company behind the iconic brand also donated thousands of machines ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
