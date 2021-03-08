XCMG "Sheroes" Confront the Gender Gap by Sharing Their Inspirational Stories (Di lunedì 8 marzo 2021) XUZHOU, China, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
XCMG (000425.SZ) is celebrating International Women's Day with a week of special events themed "She Defines". Female heroes from R&D, regional sales offices and the production frontlines shared inspiring Stories of Their personal growth, highlighting the diversity and resilient spirit of XCMG women. "The 'Sheroes' of XCMG spark in-depth discussions and resonance on topics such as female career development, emotional pursuit, personal ability and value as well as dreams in the new era. At XCMG we emphasize diversity and are committed to building an inclusive culture that treats every employee equally, and we're honored to have so many talented and aspiring women Confronting the Gender gap ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
