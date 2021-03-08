Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 8 marzo 2021) XUZHOU, China, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/(000425.SZ) is celebrating International Women's Day with a week of special events themed "She Defines". Female heroes from R&D, regional sales offices and the production frontlines shared inspiringofpersonal growth, highlighting the diversity and resilient spirit ofwomen. "The '' ofspark in-depth discussions and resonance on topics such as female career development, emotional pursuit, personal ability and value as well as dreams in the new era. Atwe emphasize diversity and are committed to building an inclusive culture that treats every employee equally, and we're honored to have so many talented and aspiring womening thegap ...