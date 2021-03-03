Ministry of Environment to Hold Online Environmental Exhibition "Virtual Japan Pavilion - Innovation for 2050 Net-zero" (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) TOKYO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On March 3 - 23, 2021, the Ministry of the Environment will Hold "Virtual Japan Pavilion - Innovation for 2050 net-zero," an Online Exhibition sharing Japan's Environmental technological strengths and initiatives with people in Japan and around the world. Access the URL below to attend the Virtual Japan Pavilion. https://cluster.mu/e/e6f530e4-610a-4cd9-b254-e9f222c10550 In October 2020, Prime Minister SUGA Yoshihide declared that Japan will aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050, namely, to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Urban Adaptation competition winners introduce ideas for flexible and sustainable urban constructionThe competition, organised by Metsä Group, Aalto University and the Finnish Ministry of the Environment, proved a success - it received a total of 154 entries from 48 countries! The results of ...
Ørsted and PGE form 50 - 50 joint venture on Baltica 2 and 3The Polish Ministry of Climate and Environment estimates the potential offshore energy capacity in the Baltic Sea to be approx. 11 GW by 2040, and estimates the total value of the investments to be ...
Italy creates Ministry for Ecological TransitionROME, FEB 26 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet on Friday created a new ministry, the Ministry for Ecological Transition. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) pushed hard for the creation of the ...
A lesson from Spain against the uglinessNothing prevents us from creating a fund at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, which regions and municipalities can use to finance the environmental remediation. We can't wait any longer.
