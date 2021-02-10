DESTINY 2: LA STAGIONE DEGLI ELETTI ORA DISPONIBILECovid-19, oltre 106,9 Mln di casi : In Italia 422 vittime nelle ...Last Chaos: pubblicato un importante aggiornamentoRed Dead Online: RDO$ e Oro Tripli nella serie di TumbleweedAssetto Corsa ha generato 100 milioni di utiliCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time arriva sulle console Nex-GenLittle Nightmares II sarà disponibile questa settimanaBELEN RODRIGUEZ INCINTA : SONO AL QUINTO MESE DI GRAVIDANZA E SONO ...GWENT: La quarta stagione del Viaggio inizia oraDisponibile il nuovo Controller wireless per Xbox Pulse Red

Quectel announces 2nd gen of 5G NR modules compliant with 3GPP R16 standard

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of ...

Quectel announces 2nd gen of 5G NR modules compliant with 3GPP R16 standard (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021)

Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) modules, today announced the release of second generation 5G new radio (NR) modules that comply with the 3GPP Release 16 standards. The release includes the sub-6GHz modules Rx520F and the Rx520N series as well as the RM530x series of mmWave modules. The newly-launched 5G NR modules are based on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X65 and X62 5G Modem-RF Systems and are designed to satisfy the needs of industries that require enhanced mobile broadband and reliable communication capabilities. The modules will also speed up the commercialization of 5G technologies and bring the benefits of mobile ...
