Adyen publishes H2 2020 financial results (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) AMSTERDAM, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
results reflect business resilience and continued profitable growth in the second half of 2020, as surging volumes in online retail and digital goods verticals compensated for declining travel volumes. H2 2020 Figures Shareholder Letter & financial resultsYou can find our full H2 2020 financial results and accompanying shareholder letter here. Earnings Call & WebcastToday at 15:00 CET, Pieter van der Does (CEO) and Ingo Uytdehaage (CFO) will host an earnings video call. You can access the live webinar here. On this same webpage, a recording will be made available following the call. Full Year 2020 Figures Historical figures have been adjusted since prior publications of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
results reflect business resilience and continued profitable growth in the second half of 2020, as surging volumes in online retail and digital goods verticals compensated for declining travel volumes. H2 2020 Figures Shareholder Letter & financial resultsYou can find our full H2 2020 financial results and accompanying shareholder letter here. Earnings Call & WebcastToday at 15:00 CET, Pieter van der Does (CEO) and Ingo Uytdehaage (CFO) will host an earnings video call. You can access the live webinar here. On this same webpage, a recording will be made available following the call. Full Year 2020 Figures Historical figures have been adjusted since prior publications of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Adyen publishesAdyen, tutti i segreti della società chiamata da eBay al posto di PayPal Startmag Web magazine Adyen publishes H2 2020 financial results
AMSTERDAM, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Results reflect business resilience and continued profitable growth in the second half of 2020, as surging ...
Adyen publishesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Adyen publishes