Alexa Hergenröther joins Novihum Technologies' Advisory Board (Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) DORTMUND, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Fast-growing AgTech start-up Novihum Technologies is pleased to announce Alexa Hergenröther, former managing director of K+S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH, as a new member of its Advisory Board. She joined Novihum Technologies on December 1, 2020. "We are excited to welcome Alexa to Novihum Technologies," says Chairman of the Advisory Board Rolf Nagel. "She brings years of business and management experience in the agricultural and fertilizer industry. She has the contacts and the rapport that will help Novihum accelerate its growth path to improving soils and agricultural productivity worldwide." CEO ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Fast-growing AgTech start-up Novihum Technologies is pleased to announce Alexa Hergenröther, former managing director of K+S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH, as a new member of its Advisory Board. She joined Novihum Technologies on December 1, 2020. "We are excited to welcome Alexa to Novihum Technologies," says Chairman of the Advisory Board Rolf Nagel. "She brings years of business and management experience in the agricultural and fertilizer industry. She has the contacts and the rapport that will help Novihum accelerate its growth path to improving soils and agricultural productivity worldwide." CEO ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Alexa HergenrötherSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Alexa Hergenröther