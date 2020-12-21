Apec Mandala Wyndham Mui Ne will Participate in the Top of Asia' s Largest Hotels Once it is Completed

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) MUI NE, Vietnam, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/With great development,is the home of a wide range of the world's leading resort complexes. According to Traveltoplist, among the list of thein the world, numerous top representatives are fromn countries. Theon the list are evaluated in terms of the size of rooms, operating units, entertainment facilities and services. Vietnam is considered to have a strong potential for tourism development with its diversity of nature, however, tourism infrastructure has not been developed synchronously and there are not many international-class resorts.Mui Ne, operated byHotel Group and invested byGroup, ...