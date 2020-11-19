CGTN | China to boost economic growth through innovation and opening-up | nurturing joint development in the Asia-Pacific region

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/As the COVID-19 pandemic is still sweepingthe globe, with theandhit hard by the contagion,uncertainties are clouding economies to varying degrees.activity in theandis expected to contract by 2.3 percent in 2020, and to grow by 6.7 percent in 2021, compared to a contraction of 5.8 percent in 2020 and aof 3.9 percent in 2021 for advanced economies, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Read the original article here., whose economy saw positive overallin the first three quarters this year, shared its vision for continuing to foster domestic...