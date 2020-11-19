CGTN: China to boost economic growth through innovation and opening-up, nurturing joint development in the Asia-Pacific region (Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/
As the COVID-19 pandemic is still sweeping through the globe, with the Asia and Pacific region hit hard by the contagion, growth uncertainties are clouding economies to varying degrees. economic activity in the Asia and Pacific is expected to contract by 2.3 percent in 2020, and to grow by 6.7 percent in 2021, compared to a contraction of 5.8 percent in 2020 and a growth of 3.9 percent in 2021 for advanced economies, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Read the original article here. China, whose economy saw positive overall growth in the first three quarters this year, shared its vision for continuing to foster domestic economic ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating tensions with the United States, China has got itself well prepared — with a new economic model called ...
