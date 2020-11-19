Cyberpunk 2077 nuovo gameplay trailerShenmue III disponibile oggi su SteamGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle gare terrestri5Way: la realtà al servizio dei giovani designerScuola, non è andato bene niente: 25 novembre sciopero!BONUS VACANZA IN CAMPING E VILLAGGI ANCHE NEL 2021GeForce NOW arriva in Streaming su iOS SafariMicrosoft Store dà il via al Black FridayPerché e come aprire un e-commerce di cannabis lightUn’antologia di racconti inediti per ragazzi a sostegno di Asroo per ...

CGTN | China to boost economic growth through innovation and opening-up | nurturing joint development in the Asia-Pacific region

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic is still sweeping through the globe, ...

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN: China to boost economic growth through innovation and opening-up, nurturing joint development in the Asia-Pacific region (Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/

As the COVID-19 pandemic is still sweeping through the globe, with the Asia and Pacific region hit hard by the contagion, growth uncertainties are clouding economies to varying degrees. economic activity in the Asia and Pacific is expected to contract by 2.3 percent in 2020, and to grow by 6.7 percent in 2021, compared to a contraction of 5.8 percent in 2020 and a growth of 3.9 percent in 2021 for advanced economies, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Read the original article here. China, whose economy saw positive overall growth in the first three quarters this year, shared its vision for continuing to foster domestic economic ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twittergiuliapompili : @nomfup @emenietti Mi intrometto per aggiungere un pezzetto alla non-metafora - jayi_wang : 2/ China's Economy /2 #Double11 #DoubleEleven #Global #ShoppingFestival -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN China

CGTN China marks 70th Anniversary of War to Resist U S Aggression and Aid Korea calls for cherishing world peace  Padova News
CGTN: China says to put major efforts in domestic market, while actively seeking out overseas opportunities
BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating tensions with the United States, China has got itself well prepared — with a new economic model called ...
CGTN Yangtze River Economic Belt to power China’s high-quality development
(Immediapress - Adnkronos Immediapress e' un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall'ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e' responsabile per i contenuti ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN China CGTN China boost economic growth