RoboPharma Acquired by Capsa Healthcare to Broaden Reach Into New Pharmacy Automation Markets

RoboPharma announced today the company has been Acquired by Capsa Healthcare, a worldwide innovator in Healthcare delivery solutions for hospitals, senior care settings, and retail Pharmacy providers. Becoming an integral segment within Capsa Healthcare provides RoboPharma deeper resources to further develop its existing and additional new-to-market Pharmacy Automation solutions. RoboPharma creates and implements high-speed prescription filling systems for community pharmacies, hospitals, wholesalers, and digital pharmacies. The company's expertise and product range are synergistic with Capsa ... Leggi su iltempo

